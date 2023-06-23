51-year-old posts cryptic response after WWE fan tells him to join The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has been left with only two WWE allies, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, following The Bloodline's recent implosion. R-Truth, a long-time friend of The Tribal Chief in real life, took to Twitter to address speculation that he could join Reigns' group.

Truth has not wrestled since suffering a torn quad on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT. Last week, he responded to Jey Uso's betrayal of Reigns by telling the family members not to fight each other. The 51-year-old's Instagram comment prompted fans to joke that he should be The Bloodline's next "Honorary Uce."

In another social media exchange, Truth reacted with a thinking emoji after a fan told him to link up with Reigns' stable:

R-Truth's comedy character has shared the ring with several top stars over the years, including Brock Lesnar and John Cena. On May 28, 2019, he even teamed up with Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and Elias on SmackDown.

The two also interacted in an off-air moment following the January 21, 2016, episode of SmackDown. Moments after the show ended, Reigns called the rest of the WWE locker room down to the ring to celebrate Truth's birthday.

Roman Reigns once explained his friendship with WWE co-worker R-Truth

In a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns spoke about the close bond he has shared with R-Truth since his early days in WWE.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion revealed that R-Truth provided him with advice when he started out as a babyface singles competitor:

"Ronnie is my best friend. He's right there with The Usos, he's like blood to me. We first started riding together six years ago. He used to always tell me, 'Be that babyface, baby. Always be kind to people.' We've been tight for a long time, and he's one of the greatest of all time."

The Bloodline's storyline looks set to continue in the coming weeks. On July 1, Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Would you like to see R-Truth join The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes