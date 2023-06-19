Injured WWE star may be the "next Honorary Uce" after his reaction to The Bloodline's implosion, according to fans

It seems like The Bloodline is finished, but if fans get their way, WWE can pull off one final act to extend the group's life. This could come in the form of a new Honorary Uce—someone close to Roman Reigns in real life.

The Tribal Chief may need all the love and support he can get following the seismic events of SmackDown. Jey Uso betrayed him, leading to a double superkick from his cousins. As a result, WWE has announced Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos for Money in the Bank.

Jey's latest Instagram post is the official poster of the tag team match, under which R-Truth left an interesting comment. The wrestler-cum-rapper stated that they shouldn't be fighting, as they are family.

pau @316REIGNS r truth always been real

The friendship between Truth and Roman Reigns is well-known, which has led to several WWE fans on Twitter speculating about the veteran joining The Bloodline. Some want him to return as The Honorary Uce, the role Sami Zayn played in the group.

lila @jeysupakick @316REIGNS we gon see right hand man r truth omg…

R-Truth is currently out of action after suffering a severe quad injury in November 2022, and it remains to be seen when he returns to WWE. However, it is unlikely that he will ever join The Bloodline. Roman Reigns will probably never allow a non-Samoan to be a part of the group again, given how the last time ended in disaster.

Nevertheless, the two remain good friends, and it would be entertaining to see Truth interact with The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa. Perhaps, he may even have another bet with Paul Heyman over making his wrestlers break character in the ring.

Roman Reigns may need new recruits from outside WWE if The Bloodline is to continue

While the chances of R-Truth getting involved with The Bloodline would be low, The Tribal Chief has a whole host of family members who can help him. It is only a matter of who would be ready to step up from outside WWE.

As things stand, Jacob Fatu might be the strongest candidate to debut as part of Roman Reigns' stable. He is currently signed to MLW but has shown interest in joining The Bloodline while constantly acknowledging The Tribal Chief.

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Roman Reigns 🩸 Jacob Fatu

Other external options include Lance Anoa'i (Afa's grandson) and Zilla Fatu (Umaga's son). However, it remains to be seen if Reigns will attempt to revive the group following The Usos' exit.

