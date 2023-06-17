4 Anoa’i family members Roman Reigns could bring into The Bloodline after The Usos' betrayal

Roman Reigns suffered from another betrayal on tonight's WWE Smackdown when Jey Uso announced that he was out of The Bloodline and superkicked The Tribal Chief.

During the main event, Reigns mentioned how he invested three years into the Right-Hand man because he's meant to lead, just not yet. However, Jimmy interfered to save his brother from further manipulation by Roman Reigns. The segment ended when Jey Uso said to Jimmy 'You are out of The Bloodline, I am too'. After this, The Right Hand Man nailed Roman Reigns with a superkick.

While The Tribal Chief suffered from the betrayal by The Usos, let's explore the possibilities of other Anoa’i family members Roman Reigns could bring into The Bloodline after the twins' betrayal.

#4. Thamiko T. Fatu

Thamiko T. Fatu - The 4th son of Rikishi

Jeremiah Peniata Fatu, also known as Thamiko T. Fatu, is another son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Thamiko is Rikishi’s fourth son to get into the wrestling business. He also nicknamed him as “Toko Uso.” Rikishi’s other three sons, Solo Sikoa and The Usos, are already involved in The Bloodline cinema.

Following The Usos' betrayal on the recent WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns can bring Thamiko or Toko Uso as a new member of The Bloodline. Given that he is the real brother of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, it would be a perfect addition to the ongoing storyline.

A few months back, Rikishi also announced the arrival of his fourth son in the wrestling business. This presents an exciting opportunity for WWE to incorporate the next generation of the Anoa'i family into the evolving story of The Bloodline.

#3. Lance Anoa'i

Lance Anoa’i made his WWE Raw debut on May 27, 2019

Lance Anoa’i is another member of one of the most prestigious wrestling families in the world. Lance’s father is Samu, who competed in the World Wrestling Federation as a member of The Wild Samoans and The Headshrinkers.

For those who are not aware, Lance made his WWE Raw debut in 2019 when he competed against Shane McMahon. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful in his debut match. However, after losing, Roman Reigns came to the aid of his family member and saved him from Shane's attack. But this is not the first time he has appeared on WWE television. He initially appeared on WWE SmackDown on January 2, 2015, where he competed in a tag team match but ended up on the losing side.

Lance also had a WWE tryout in 2019, which eventually led to his Raw debut and the subsequent involvement in storylines alongside Roman Reigns. So it seems like The Tribal Chief is already well aware of Lance and could bring him into The Bloodline after The Usos' betrayal.

#2. Zilla Fatu

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late Umaga

Zilla Fatu is another Anoa'i family member that The Tribal Chief could bring into The Bloodline. The son of the late Umaga recently began his professional wrestling training at Reality of Wrestling, which is run by WWE legend Booker T. For those unaware, The Usos also started their training under the same facility.

Zila Fatu had also given his reaction from time to time regarding the story of The Bloodline. So it is also possible that The Undisputed Champion could bring Zila as the newest member of The Bloodline.

#1. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is currently signed to Major League Wrestling (MLW)

Jacob Fatu is also a member of the Anoa'i family. He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion. Jacob has been making big moves in his own way in pro wrestling, mainly competing on the independent circuit.

Jacob has already acknowledged The Tribal Chief after he surpassed 1000 days as Champion. Interestingly enough, he even shared a photo of himself with The Usos and Solo Sikoa after Night of Champions, where Jimmy Uso superkicked The Bloodline leader.

Jacob Fatu seems to be a strong candidate if Roman Reigns decides to bring another family member into The Bloodline.

