51-year-old Rob Van Dam looks impressive in high-flying match for Japanese promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam pulled out all the stops during a recent match for a Japanese promotion.

Van Dam returned to WWE in 2021 to receive his WWE Hall of Fame induction for a career of over two decades. During his time as an active competitor, he has competed for almost every major wrestling company in the United States.

In recent times, however, Van Dam has been plying his craft in Japan and has worked on promotions like Pro Wrestling Noah in 2022. The former WWE Champion had an impressive showing at a recent event named Cyberfight Festival, which featured talent from several notable Japanese promotions.

In the match, Van Dam teamed up with HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa to defeat Daisuke Harada, Kaito Kiyomiya & YO-HEY. The ECW Original even hit his iconic Five-Star Frog Splash during the match.

What has Rob Van Dam been up to since leaving WWE?

Since leaving WWE in 2014, Rob Van Dam has spent time in several other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling.

Van Dam has also wrestled for Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore and United Kingdom-based promotions 5Star Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling, where he lost against the company's now-deceased champion Lionheart.

He has also invested in the cannabis industry, selling a line of RVD 420 Kush and his own RVD 420 rolling papers, which he gave to Riddle during a backstage segment during WrestleMania 37.

It will be interesting to see if RVD's run in Japan will continue. You can read more about The Whole F'N show by clicking right here.

