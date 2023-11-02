51-year-old WWE legend 'rejects' girl who wanted to date him

In a hilarious clip, a WWE veteran can be seen 'rejecting' a girl who wanted to date him.

The Great Khali recently made an appearance in a video created by popular Indian YouTuber Fukra Insaan. The video's theme was basically 11 girls trying to score a date with the Indian giant.

One of the girls seemed hell-bent on going on a date with The Great Khali, but the latter had other ideas. He gave her a couple of challenges and ended up rejecting her when she couldn't complete even one.

Here's what Khali said while "swiping left" on the girl (Quotes translated from Hindi to English):

"LEFT! First, you didn't break the watermelon. Then you couldn't touch your nose with your tongue. How will you wrestle?" [3:15-3:20]

The Great Khali is a WWE Hall of Famer

The Great Khali accomplished enough to warrant a Hall of Fame induction. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 for his contributions to the business.

The veteran penned a heartfelt message on his official Instagram handle after the news of his Hall of Fame induction broke:

"Humble beginnings and difficult challenges are the foundation of every great accomplishment. I am truly humbled and honoured to announce that I'm receiving WWE's HALL OF FAME Honour!' I'll be the first Indian world heavyweight wrestling champion to get this reward! I am deeply grateful for this honour🙏. I want to express my sincere appreciation and thanks to all my fans and to our beautiful Nation. Am so glad that I made my country proud on an international platform. Service is not an organisation but an attitude."

Khali recently made an appearance at Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad, India. He cut a quick promo for the fans in attendance and hinted that an in-ring return was on the cards.

Drop your reactions to The Great Khali's hilarious interaction with the girl!

Please credit Fukra Insaan and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think