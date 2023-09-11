51-year-old WWE veteran sends ominous threat to Bloodline member 

Paul Heyman is the special counsel for Roman Reigns at the moment while also holding together The Bloodline in his WWE absence. There was a time when Heyman was the advocate for Brock Lesnar, and it appears that he has managed to pick up some interesting enemies throughout his time, hiding behind two of WWE's biggest stars.

Heyman celebrates his 58th Birthday today, and while the rest of the wrestling world was sending positive messages, R-Truth took this chance to make his feelings toward Heyman clear.

While he did wish Heyman Happy Birthday, he noted that he would throw him over the top rope the next opportunity he was given.

This isn't the first time R-Truth has targetted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, and it appears there could be something building between the current Champion and the veteran.

R-Truth has been absent from WWE for almost a year

R-Truth is one of WWE's most entertaining stars. Over the years, he has been able to crack several superstars both on and off-screen, including Brock Lesnar.

Truth is an incredible 53-time former 24/7 Champion, but he hasn't appeared on SmackDown or RAW since the fall of 2022 when he suffered a torn tendon in his match against Grayson Waller on NXT.

Truth has since been rehabbing the injury, and it was thought that the 51-year-old would return to the company sometime soon. Now that Truth has put a target on Heyman, it will be interesting to see if he returns to the company on SmackDown and can pick up where he left off with Grayson Waller since he appears to be going after legends.

