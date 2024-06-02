52-year-old star explains why he rejected Vince McMahon's idea of beating John Cena for the WWE Title: "I'm not doing it"

A top name has revealed that he refused to take the WWE Title off John Cena after Vince McMahon pitched the idea to him. The name in question is Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

The World's Strongest Man is currently the talk of the town after AJ Styles replicated his iconic 2013 segment, where he faked his in-ring retirement. The segment saw Henry attacking Cena and revealing that it was all a ruse. Styles did the same to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on last night's edition of SmackDown.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that Vince McMahon wanted him to take the title off John Cena after his legendary 'retirement' promo on RAW, but he refused. Henry was in pain and couldn't handle the pressure of being the company's top titleholder. He knew that the schedule that came with being the WWE Champion was grueling.

"No. I'm not doing it." [10:57 onwards]

Mark Henry and John Cena met in a WWE Title match at Money in the Bank 2013

After Henry attacked Cena on WWE RAW, he was granted a WWE Title match against the latter at Money in the Bank 2013. The bout lasted almost 15 minutes, and Henry came incredibly close to becoming WWE Champion. In the end, Cena managed to submit Henry with an STF and retain his gold.

Mark Henry later congratulated John Cena for his big win at Money in the Bank and asked him for a rematch at SummerSlam 2013. In a twist, The Shield came out instead of Cena and launched an attack on the 52-year-old. The assault on Henry turned him into a babyface for the first time since 2011.

