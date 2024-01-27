52-year-old veteran ready to use John Cena's Attitude Adjustment to end Gunther's historic title reign (Exclusive)

Popular WWE Superstar R-Truth feels he could end Gunther's historic reign with an Attitude Adjustment or any of John Cena's other moves.

The Ring General is currently the longest-reigning IC champ in the history of WWE. During the title reign spanning over 500 days, he has defeated huge superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, and many others.

Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter caught up with R-Truth this week. The 54-time 24/7 Champion predicted how a possible matchup against The Ring General would pan out.

He made it clear that The Judgment Day would have his back if other members of Imperium tried to interfere in the bout. The 52-year-old star then claimed that he would channel his "childhood hero," John Cena, and probably down Gunther with the Attitude Adjustment or one of Cena's other patented moves.

"You got Gunther's goons trying to come in and meddle in the match. Then you got Judgment Day come out there to support R-Truth and help him out. You know what? I channel my childhood hero's energy, John Cena. And I start hitting him with everything Cena taught me. I used to watch him on TV every morning. I hit him with all of Cena's stuff. And before you know it, I hit him. Boom! I don't know, with the Attitude Adjustment or what. But I hit him with one of my childhood hero's moves, and it's simply a one, dos, tres." [From 2:19 onwards]

While Truth has his sights set on Gunther, the Imperium Leader is looking to win the Royal Rumble. This past Monday, he confronted Seth Rollins and claimed that he would win the Rumble match and challenge The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship.

