52-year-old wrestling veteran on what WWE should do to make Cody Rhodes more credible as champion

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on what Cody Rhodes should do to establish himself as a credible champion. He wants the latter to do what the previous Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, couldn't do.

The American Nightmare is enjoying his first run as a champion as he finally finished his story at WrestleMania XL. Cody successfully defended the title against AJ Styles at the recently concluded Backlash Premium Live Event in France. He is advertised for the next PLE, King and Queen of the Ring, which will take place in Saudi Arabia this month.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that Cody Rhodes could add more legitimacy to the Undisputed WWE Championship by defending it more often. Roman Reigns rarely defended the belt, so the ECW legend believes that there should be more title defenses now.

"People want to see the World Heavyweight Championship defended. I would love to turn on a Monday Night RAW and know that in my main event (...) I want to know that Cody Rhodes is either defending his championship this Monday Night on RAW or this Friday Night on SmackDown. I don't understand how that's too much to ask," said Bully Ray.

He added:

"How much more credible will it make Cody if he said 'You know what, I know I don't have to put this championship on the line every week or every other week, but da*n it, that's exactly what I'm going to do!'" [H/T Wrestling INC]

What did Dustin Rhodes tell Cody Rhodes after he won the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania XL?

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, The American Nightmare became the first member of his family to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes returned in 2022 at WrestleMania 38. He finally accomplished his goal of becoming the top champion after two years, and everything worked out for him.

During the Backlash post-event press conference, Cody Rhodes was asked what his brother Dustin said to him at WrestleMania after he finished the story. He stated that the latter told him, "You're doing it now." Although it was only a few words, Cody said it meant a lot to him.

