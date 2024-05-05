  • home icon
  • Cody Rhodes discloses what Dustin Rhodes told him at WrestleMania XL after he won the WWE Title

Cody Rhodes discloses what Dustin Rhodes told him at WrestleMania XL after he won the WWE Title

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 05, 2024 06:11 IST
What did Dustin tell Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania XL?
What did Dustin tell Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania XL? [Image via WWE.com and Dustin's X handle]

Cody Rhodes has commented on what his brother Dustin Rhodes told him after he won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL last month.

The American Nightmare became the first member of the Rhodes family to win the biggest prize in the wrestling industry, and he did that by ending Roman Reigns' historic run at 1,316 days. Even though Dustin was not shown onscreen during or after the match, he was at the venue along with several other AEW talent.

Speaking at the Backlash post-event press conference, Cody Rhodes said he didn't have a long conversation with Dustin Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, but it was still very important.

"We had the shortest conversation ever at WrestleMania and it might have been the most important one I had. Because I know I'm hard on him but he's my brother. Before I had a Sting as a favorite wrestler, Shawn Michaels, 'Natural' Dustin Rhodes was my favorite wrestler. He just said 'you're doing it now.' And to hear that, that's just the greatest validation ever," said Cody. [25:30-26:04]
youtube-cover

Cody Rhodes successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash in France. He defended it against AJ Styles.

Who would you like to see Cody face next for the title? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

