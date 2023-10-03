52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer announces next appearance

A 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to announce his next appearance. The name in question is Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley).

Ray joined WWE (then WWF) in 1999 alongside his kayfabe brother, D-Von Dudley. Collectively known as The Dudley Boyz, the duo won numerous titles during their full-time careers, becoming one of the most decorated tandems ever. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

The duo's latest appearance came on September 9, 2023, on IMPACT's 1000th episode. Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to announce that he will appear at New York Comic Con on October 15 alongside D-Von Dudley.

"See you at New York Comic Con Oct. 15th," Ray wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley said he wouldn't say no to an in-ring return alongside Bully Ray

In a recent interview with PWInsider Elite, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley said he and Bully Ray had a conversation about continuing to team up for more matches.

D-Von further mentioned that he could be open to returning to the squared circle alongside Ray if IMPACT Wrestling asked them to work more dates.

"There is no deal to be made. Nothing was talked about with IMPACT. Bubba and I talked about maybe continuing this. If IMPACT said, 'Hey D-Von, we would like for you to come back and do more dates,' I would be a fool not to if I'm healthy enough to do it. I'm telling you, for the record, I'm not sure what I'm doing right now. I am going to take the options that might come if they do come, and I'll make my decision then."

Many fans want to witness the WWE Hall of Famers return for more bouts soon. Where could they wrestle next? Only time will tell.

Do you still like watching The Dudley Boyz in action? Let us know in the comments section below.

