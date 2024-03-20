52-year-old WWE legend says he wasn't impressed by Cody Rhodes' promo against The Rock on RAW

WWE legend and professional wrestling veteran Bully Ray wasn't impressed by Cody Rhodes' promo from Monday Night RAW.

On RAW, Rhodes responded to The Rock after he dedicated a concert to The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins. On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Rollins and Rhodes will team up to face The Rock and Reigns in a tag team match.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Ray discussed the promo and provided his take on it.

"Here's the reason I'm giving it a five: I didn't love it, I didn't hate it, it was right in the middle," said Ray.

He further criticized Cody Rhodes' response to The Rock, who verbally destroyed the former on SmackDown and even called out his mother.

"You have an uber babyface cutting a promo days after The Rock talked about his mother, and the only thing you can tell me is that you liked the curses? Not good if you're the babyface." added Ray [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Vince Russo explained how Cody Rhodes should've dealt with The Rock's promo

Vince Russo believes that going toe-to-toe with The Rock in a promo battle is the equivalent of facing Eminem in a rap battle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo discussed Rhodes' promo from Monday Night RAW. He said:

"What are the odds of going toe-to-toe with The Rock? The odds, are bro; it's like getting into a rap battle with Eminem; you are going to lose, so if you go tit for tat, whereas, as Chris [Featherstone] says, 'Bro, no sell it!' The more you no sell it, the more you p*** him off!"

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. This will be the rematch between both superstars from their WrestleMania 39 clash. On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Reigns and Rhodes will cross paths in a face-to-face segment.

Are you excited for Rhodes and Reigns' upcoming confrontation? Sound off below!

