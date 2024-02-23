53-year-old Bloodline family member reveals he is targeting backstage job with WWE

A Bloodline member is targeting a big backstage role in WWE. The legendary Anoa'i family and the overall Samoan bloodline are now in their third and fourth generations in WWE. One of the third-generation stars wants to work as a producer.

The Bloodline runs deep in professional wrestling and WWE, with The Rock being the latest addition to the group, now comprising him, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, 53-year-old Lloyd Anoa'i, the cousin of Roman Reigns and son of Afa the Wild Samoan, revealed that he is targeting a backstage producer role in WWE.

"I'm trying to go back as a producer with them. I actually did the package for SummerSlam with my family. That was a great opportunity. We'll see what happens. Hopefully, somewhere down the line I can go back and be a producer and retire with that. I'm still wrestling but going on 37 years, I put in a lot of time." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

A producer is a key part of the show as they put together matches and segments and have a direct role in the overall flow of the show. Some wrestlers-turned-producers include Jason Jordan, Tyson Kidd, Bobby/Robert Roode, Michael PS Hayes, and more.

Lloyd Anoa'i also revealed why WWE scrapped the big Bloodline Tribal Court segment

During the RAW 30th anniversary, several members of the Anoa'i family were supposed to be present. There was supposed to be a big Tribal Court segment involving several Anoa'i family members when Jey Uso was targeting Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In the same interview with WrestlingNews, Lloyd Anoa'i revealed that he was supposed to be a part of the Tribal Court segment with several other family members, but because one fell sick and couldn't make it, WWE canned that part of the segment.

"I was supposed to be there. They had us all coming in and one of us got sick. They wanted everybody there. They couldn't get everybody there. They changed the plans and all that."

Instead, we got the incredible segment featuring Sami Zayn being saved by Jey Uso. It ultimately played a big role in where we are today on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

