53-year-old personality could "kick Finn Balor's b*tt in sixty seconds," says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Despite being an important member of The Judgment Day, a veteran believes Finn Balor cannot feasibly go up against a major WWE personality in the ring.

Recent rumblings of Declan McMahon potentially joining the Stamford-based promotion have sparked interest in the community. Veterans have already started speculating how the 19-year-old's debut will be booked. Vince Russo, for instance, believes that an angle involving Shane McMahon could work well.

According to the former WWE writer, a heel could injure Shane McMahon on-screen. This would lead to Declan making the save, kickstarting his journey. However, the choice of heel for Shane was a topic of contention.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer stated that Finn Balor would certainly not be an ideal choice. According to Vince, Shane would decimate the Judgment Day member.

"I'd think that Shane McMahon would kick Finn Balor's b*tt in sixty seconds bro," said Russo. (5:30 onwards)

You can watch the full video below:

The McMahon family member has previously commented on a WWE experience he had

While Declan McMahon has not officially entered WWE, he has had an epic experience in the business.

On an episode of the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Declan recalled walking down the ramp with his father Shane McMahon, at WrestleMania in 2016.

"I've always known [how big a deal it is to be a McMahon], but the first time, I think I really realized what everything was about because I had seen it on TV," said Declan. "Again, I've seen it and knew we owned it and that my dad was a wrestler, my grandpa, whatever. But I think the first time I really understood [what] everything was when I was seven years ago when I walked out at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas. My dad's music hit, he walked out, and me and my two brothers, Rogan and Kenyon, ran out right behind him."

Will Declan be joining the roster someday soon as a pro wrestler? Only time will tell.

