53-year-old wrestling veteran reacts to news of arrest; says he's 11 months sober

Wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell recently made news when it was revealed that he was arrested earlier this month. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs plus speeding.

The former WCW/WWE star later took to Twitter and shared a clarification over the news of his arrest. As per Bagwell, he is 11 months sober and was recently sanctioned for not documenting a trip out of state.

"Just wanted to clarify to everyone that I am 11 months sober [tomorrow]. I see there is news out that I had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago. I did get a recent sanction because I didn’t document a recent trip out of state properly," he claimed.

Buff Bagwell had a short-lived stint in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2001

Bagwell made a name for himself in World Championship Wrestling in the 90s. He went on to sign a deal with WWE in 2001, immediately after Vince McMahon bought WCW.

Bagwell wrestled a total of two matches for WWE in the first week of July, both against Booker T. He was released by the promotion a week later, and this was it for him in terms of a WWE career.

He had a chat with Ring Rust Radio years ago and stated that WCW could've stayed hot a lot longer:

"To be honest with you, I think that everyone can have their opinion, but if WWE would have kept that tight lipped and made it look like Shane was running it and kept it as two separate entities, I think wrestling would have stayed hot for a lot longer. Maybe Shane should have actually bought it," Bagwell said. [H/T Joe Arcidiacono]

Bagwell has had massive issues with drug and alcohol addiction in the past. The veteran's tweet received several responses from fans who were glad that he's doing well.

