Ex-WWE star arrested

A former WWE Superstar and pro-wrestling veteran was recently arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Pro-wrestling legend Buff Bagwell was in the limelight last year after he stood up for AEW star Nyla Rose and the LGBTQ+ community. He was pretty active on Twitter back then and suddenly gained a lot of new fans courtesy of his wholesome tweets and his support for marginalized communities. It was later revealed that Bagwell's account was being handled by his social media manager Michael Long, who quit the job for various reasons.

About a year after the fiasco, Bagwell is in trouble again. As pointed out by Wrestling News, Bagwell was arrested earlier this month. The former WWE/WCW star was charged with speeding and driving under the influence of drugs.

Buff Bagwell had a short stint in WWE in 2001

After WCW folded, Buff Bagwell accepted an offer from WWE and signed a deal with the promotion. His stint lasted for a couple of days. He lost a WCW World Title match to Booker T on July 1, and their second bout ended in a draw on July 2.

When Bagwell arrived on RAW a week later, he was told that he was let go by the company because of complaints about his behavior.

Two years ago, Bagwell appeared on Who The Fook Are These Guys?! and slammed WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross for being responsible for his release:

''But if you had a guy that called you up and said, ‘don’t come to these shows’ and act like my mother called to get me out of them, now you’ve cost me millions of dollars and you’re a fu**ing liar. The facts are he called me up, told me to stay home,'' said Bagwell.

Judging by the latest news about his arrest, Bagwell doesn't seem to be doing well. Here's hoping things work out for the veteran, and he works towards getting his life back on track soon.

Were you a fan of Buff Bagwell back in the day? Sound off!

