53-year-old WWE legend on relationship with Jey Uso, talks about his inevitable WrestleMania decision

Whether you loved or hated it, Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win on Saturday was a huge success for WWE. He received a rapturous reaction in the opening segment of RAW this past Monday, and subsequently, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther confronted him.

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer pointed to another scenario on the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, where Main Event Jey could challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. It almost guarantees the show-closing spot on the Show of Shows match card. However, Dreamer feels Uso will ultimately challenge Gunther. Regardless, the ECW legend reiterated how this is a big deal for The Bloodline's former Right Hand Man.

The veteran also opened up about his relationship with Jey Uso, revealing that he has known the Anoa'i family through WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Dreamer noted how he could only imagine the satisfaction and pride Rikishi has as the latter's son will headline WrestleMania this year. Although it is Uso's second main event, the upcoming title clash would mark his first as a singles competitor:

"For Jey [Uso] to get this — he's already main-evented as a tag, which was a big accomplishment because WWE was never big tag team company. We've seen it now, what, two years in a row? The Usos, Sami and Kevin, and the next year was Cody and Seth vs. Rock and Roman. So it's a big deal to get in there," Tommy Dreamer said. "We saw almost ten former champions at once during the Royal Rumble. All going at it. And the end result was great." [From 8:50 to 9:53]

Jey Uso failed to defeat WWE's World Heavyweight Champion on three important occurences

Gunther and Jey Uso locked horns last year when Uso challenged the former Intercontinental Champion for the second-longest tenured belt in WWE. The Ring General narrowly escaped defeat.

Any signs of the Austrian's weakness were destroyed when he emphatically defeated Main Event Jey en route to winning the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament. Last month, he successfully retained the World Heavyweight Title over Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.

A week after failing to dethrone The Ring General, Jey Uso shocked the WWE Universe when he last pushed John Cena from the ropes to the outside in the closing moments of the Men's Royal Rumble. Can Mr. Main Event win the big one over an athlete he has never scored a win?

