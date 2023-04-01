54-year-old former WWE star reacts to Rey Mysterio re-forming the LWO on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio re-formed the Latino World Order.

Alongside the WWE Universe, current AEW star and WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero also reacted to the same.

Taking to Twitter, Guerrero expressed her happiness and also praised WWE for deciding to bring back the LWO. The faction was originally formed by Vickie's husband, the late great Eddie Guerrero.

"This is amazing!!!! #LWO is back!! Brilliant…..fu*king brilliant…[email protected] Eddie is smiling from above and taking a seat in the corner of the top rope!!" wrote Vickie.

Check out Vickie Guerrero's tweet at this link.

The new version of the Latino World Order consists of Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, and the rest of the Legado Del Fantasma.

Over the past few months, Escobar has allied with Mysterio and has helped him in his feud against The Judgment Day.

While Escobar and co. weren't booked on the WrestleMania 39 card, they could play a crucial role in Rey's upcoming match against Dominik on Night 1.

The LWO could be in Rey Mysterio's corner to deal with other members of Judgment Day and prevent them from interfering.

What is your take on Rey re-forming the Latino World Order? Sound off in the comment section

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes