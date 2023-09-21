54-year-old WWE legend spotted training; potential return after 4 years may be in the cards

WWE legend Batista is training relentlessly, and many believe he could be eyeing a return to the squared circle.

The Animal burst onto the scene in May 2002 and quickly associated himself with two of the biggest names in the business, Triple H and Ric Flair, as part of Evolution. Later, he parted ways with the group and started a singles run, winning multiple championships. After his initial departure from the company in 2010, he returned for two brief stints in 2014 and 2019.

In a recent Instagram post shared by MMA coach Matt Arroyo, the 54-year-old legend was seen training. Arroyo is renowned in MMA circles and owns the martial arts school Gracie Tampa South.

In the video, Arroyo tried to show viewers how to block the Batista Bomb. However, he was caught by The Animal and fell victim to the devastating maneuver, showing that there was no true defense against the move.

Batista could be the next megastar to return to WWE

With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, some WWE stars who turned to Hollywood are returning to the ring. The most prominent names among these include John Cena and The Rock, both of whom were on SmackDown last week. Batista could also be next.

The wrestling legend has had great success in Hollywood with movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, My Spy, Army of the Dead, and many more.

He wrestled his last match in 2019 at WrestleMania 35, going one-on-one against his long-time mentor Triple H. After the bout, the multi-time champion announced that he was done competing in the ring and the contest was the apt farewell for him.

Although it is doubtful, it will be interesting to see if The Animal does return for another angle or match.

