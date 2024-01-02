55-year-old legend is still signed with WWE; says the company may use him for "WrestleMania or Royal Rumble"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared that he is still under contract with the Stamford-based promotion and is sure that the company will call him again either for Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

The legend in question is Kurt Angle, who has won all titles in World Wrestling Entertainment, making him a Grand Slam Champion. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Olympic gold medalist last appeared on-scree during a D-Generation X segment alongside the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac in January 2023 at the 'RAW is XXX' episode.

During a Q&A at Steel City Con, Kurt Angle dropped a bombshell: he's still under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. While the former World Champion kept his cards close to his chest, he hinted at a potential future appearance, which could be at the Royal Rumble or a WrestleMania return.

"So I do certain events with them. So, I’m still signed with them. I have a contract with WWE so, I’m sure they’re gonna possibly use me for something at WrestleMania or Royal Rumble or something so, they always come up with something so, I eventually do something crazy with WWE and I’m sure I will in the future," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Check out the 55-year-old legend's appearance at Steel City Con below:

Kurt Angle says former WWE star would have beaten up CM Punk during the Attitude Era

The 12-time World Champion jokingly claimed that the former star of the Stamford-based company would have given CM Punk a tough time during the Attitude Era.

Speaking on a recent The Kurt Angle Show, the 55-year-old legend noted that The Best in the World could have gotten beaten up at the hands of Hardcore Holly (aka Bob Holly).

"He might have gotten beat up by Bob Holly. Punk has a little bit of a reputation of not agreeing with everything. You know, but I will tell you this. He's very talented and cuts incredible promos. I think he would have done really well in the Attitude Era," Angle said.

Check out the video below:

The 2024 Royal Rumble is just a few days away, and the WWE Universe won't mind seeing the Hall of Famer make his appearance at the multi-man contest.

