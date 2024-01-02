55-year-old star who last wrestled almost five years ago "won't step foot in the ring again" in WWE

Never Say Never is a commonly used phrase in the world of WWE when a superstar retires or leaves the promotion. However, a decorated wrestler has made up his mind as he doesn't want to ever step foot inside the squared circle for another match with the company.

In 2019, Kurt Angle wrestled his final match for the promotion as he faced Constable Corbin at WrestleMania 39 and lost. The Olympic Gold medalist officially retired from in-ring competition in New Jersey.

During a Q and A session at Steel City Con, Kurt Angle spoke about his time with WWE and revealed that he does not intend to step inside the squared circle for a match. However, he's open to cutting promos.

"I went back to WWE in 2017 and it was the right time for me to come back. I got inducted into the Hall of Fame. I wasn't nearly the wrestler that I used to be and that's why I retired. I lost the step and I don't want the fans to remember me as this broken-down old wrestler. So, I retired early and I got out of it and I never went back. There are wrestlers that still keep coming back like Ric Flair and Terry Funk when he was alive... But that't not me. I'm not going to be doing that either. I won't step foot in the ring again unless I'm cutting a promo," said Angle. [From 33:30 to 34:20]

Kurt Angle on working with Chris Benoit in WWE

Chris Benoit had some of the best matches in the promotion against Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and many more during his time with WWE.

During the same Q and A session, fans asked Kurt Angle about his favorite matches, and the Olympic Gold Medal named his match at WWE Royal Rumble 2003 as his favorite match of all time.

"This is hard for me to say, but my favorite match of all time was actually against Chris Benoit at Royal Rumble 2003. He reminded me of me. He had the same intensity. He had the same build and the same athleticism. When we got together, it was a war, really intense matches."

In 2007, Benoit passed away after he took his own life. He was scheduled to face CM Punk for the vacant ECW Championship before the incident.

