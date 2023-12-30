"It was a war" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls working with Chris Benoit; names his favorite match of all time

WWE has erased Chris Benoit's previous work with the promotion due to the horrific acts that transpired at the end of his life. However, several legends and veterans of the industry have worked with the wrestler, and one such star recalled what it was like to share the ring with The Rabid Wolverine.

Chris Benoit joined WWE in 2000 and remained with the promotion until he passed away seven years later. The Rabid Wolverine was involved in several high-profile feuds and matches during the Ruthless Aggression Era. He also became a Grand Slam Champion in the company.

During a Q&A session at Steel City Con, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was asked about the best match of his career. He named a few superstars, but the list started with his all-time favorite match against Chris Benoit at Royal Rumble 2003. The Olympic gold medalist spoke about working with the former champion:

"This is hard for me to say, but my favorite match of all time was actually against Chris Benoit at Royal Rumble 2003. He reminded me of me. He had the same intensity. He had the same build and the same athleticism. When we got together, it was a war, really intense matches." (From 20:45 to 21:20)

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion's wife didn't allow Chris Benoit in their house

Chris Benoit forever tarnished his legacy after the heinous acts that transpired right before he ended his own life. However, he was celebrated as a wrestler when he was alive and working with WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

During his time as an active performer, several wrestlers he was familiar with due to working in WCW had also made their way to WWE. Speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal spoke about his wife's refusal to let Benoit near their house:

"My wife would not have Chris anywhere near my house,” Regal said. “Eventually Chris moved from six miles away from where I lived, once he was with Nancy. Chris knew that he was not allowed near my house, so any of our social life ended then... He understood the situation at my home, that he wasn’t allowed, and because we lived six miles apart, we never saw each other."

Expand Tweet

Benoit was supposed to win the vacant ECW Championship in a match against CM Punk before he took his life.

Do you want to see a biopic on Chris Benoit? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Fandom Spotlite and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.