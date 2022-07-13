"He wasn’t allowed" - WWE veteran's wife didn't allow Chris Benoit in their house

AEW star William Regal recently revealed his wife didn't allow Chris Benoit in their house.

Regal and Chris Benoit both worked for WCW and WWE around the same time. The two superstars were also on the same brand at one point. The Rabid Wolverine was once regarded as one of the top five wrestlers on the planet by Paul Heyman.

On the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal spoke about the deceased superstar and how his wife stopped Benoit from visiting their place.

"My wife would not have Chris anywhere near my house,” Regal said. “Eventually Chris moved from six miles away from where I lived, once he was with Nancy. Chris knew that he was not allowed near my house, so any of our social life ended then."

William Regal recalled the the two eventually drifted apart:

"We used to knock around with each other in the ’90s, but by the 2000s I wasn’t going out anymore, so when we were back together in WWE, our only time that we were ever together was at work … We still had a, ‘Hello, how’re you doing?’ and that was it, and he understood the situation at my home, that he wasn’t allowed, and because we lived six miles apart, we never saw each other." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Gentleman Villain Podcast @GentlemanRegal



Mr.



Film Study: Cesaro vs. Regal (NXT 12/25/13) – you won't want to miss it.



Get it only at Up now, ad-free and early! #FilmStudy Mr. @RealKingRegal will break down a match to give listeners a better understanding of the art and sport of pro wrestling.Film Study: Cesaro vs. Regal (NXT 12/25/13) – you won't want to miss it.Get it only at AdFreeShows.com Up now, ad-free and early! #FilmStudyMr. @RealKingRegal will break down a match to give listeners a better understanding of the art and sport of pro wrestling.Film Study: Cesaro vs. Regal (NXT 12/25/13) – you won't want to miss it.Get it only at AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/I4jrY859tE

In 2007, Benoit and two of his family members passed away in a horrific incident. Since then, the world of wrestling hasn't talked about him and WWE removed him from its history books.

William Regal talked about the Chris Benoit debacle on Twitter

Last week, IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made some controversial comments about Chris Benoit. In her tweet, she mentioned how the deceased superstar wouldn't have been able to work around the new generation.

The comments divided fans as some agreed with her comments while others defended him. Speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal, who has worked with the deceased, spoke about the recent issue:

“I do not understand, this is just me personally, why people want to thrive off the misery of this, especially when there’s children involved, and Sandra, and Chris’ ex-wife,” he said. “They have their lives to lead, just leave them alone, that’s my piece on that.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It was interesting to see Regal address the issue and defend the family members who were also the talk of the town during the debacle.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far