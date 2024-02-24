55-year-old veteran gets corrected for making a major error on live TV during the Elimination Chamber

The WWE Elimination Chamber is underway, with the Women's Chamber match kicking things off the action. Less than twenty minutes into the show, a veteran of the business was corrected on live TV because of an error he had made.

This year, the Elimination Chamber emanates live from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. The crowd in Australia will be the most excited to see their hometown stars, Rhea Riley and Grayson Waller, enjoy their time in the spotlight.

In the opening segments of the main show, many WWE Superstars were seen arriving at the arena for the Elimination Chamber PLE. One star that caught the eyes of many fans was Kevin Owens, who made his way in with a koala. While on commentary, Michael Cole called the koala a "koala bear." Cole was corrected a few minutes later, and he acknowledged his error on live TV.

When the 55-year-old veteran corrected himself on live TV, Corey Greaves, who is a fellow commentator, joked about knowing that koalas weren't bears and that Cole should have checked with him. The two have had many moments of banter on-screen and make a great pair while calling the action and entertaining the fans watching at home.