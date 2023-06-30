55-year-old willing to return to WWE for the first time since 2011

Several former WWE Superstars have returned to the company under Triple H's creative leadership, including Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Karrion Kross. In a recent interview, Bull Buchanan gave his thoughts on possibly returning after an absence of more than a decade.

Buchanan is best remembered for his initial WWE run between 1997 and 2003. The former Right to Censor member also appeared on RAW in 2011 in a segment with his one-time tag team partner John Cena.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Buchanan confirmed he is open to making future appearances:

"I'd probably do anything they wanted me to do! People like to say, 'Oh, I wouldn't.' Yeah, you would. I really can't remember any bad experiences I ever had when I was working there. There was always a missed flight or rental car, stuff like that, but as far as dealing with everybody that's there [no problems]." [40:24 – 40:49]

Buchanan's 21-year-old son Benjamin joined WWE in 2021. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion performs as Brooks Jensen in NXT.

Bull Buchanan coached at WWE's Performance Center

WWE's next crop of superstars hone their skills at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida. Veteran wrestlers regularly pass on knowledge to the younger generation in guest coaching sessions.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Right To Censor 2.0 coming soon...

#WWENXT Brooks Jensen is Bull Buchanan's son.Right To Censor 2.0coming soon... Brooks Jensen is Bull Buchanan's son.🚫Right To Censor 2.0 🚫 coming soon...#WWENXT https://t.co/XbW5ynqVh6

Bull Buchanan enjoyed sharing his expertise when he coached at the Performance Center in 2022:

"I went down and did a guest coaching deal I think back in last September for a few days. Everybody's first class, they're very professional, everybody's nice and easy to work with. So, yeah, I would go back, of course I would." [40:51 – 41:12]

The 55-year-old clarified that while an in-ring return would be nice, he prefers teaching people how to wrestle instead.

Would you like to see Bull Buchanan back? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes