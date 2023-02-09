55-year-old WWE Hall of Famer believes current champion will be a test for John Cena

Kurt Angle said he believes Austin Theory will be a test for John Cena.

For the past several months, people have been talking about WrestleMania. This year's show is one of the most hyped-up events in history, as it is taking place in Hollywood.

This caused speculation that we could see The Rock make his anticipated return to challenge Roman Reigns for the title. However, as WrestleMania draws closer, the likelihood of that happening is very slim.

Meanwhile, the 16-time World Champion is also rumored to wrestle at the show. For long time, it has been rumored that Cena will return at WrestleMania to face Austin Theory.

Theory is being billed as the next Cena, and WWE has even teased a potential feud between the two when Theory recently said Cena's catchphrase on RAW.

As these rumors intensify, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast that Austin Theory will be a great test for Cena.

"I know John Cena is trying to get back at it, and Austin Theory would be a great match for him. He'd be great, great competition. He'd be a great, great test for John Cena, considering he's an in-ring general." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

John Cena recently wrestled on SmackDown

Cena shocked the world when he announced himself as Kevin Owens' tag team partner against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the final SmackDown of the year.

Cena's return to the ring after more than a year proved to be successful as he and Owens were able to defeat The Tribal Chief and the former Intercontinental Champion.

Since then, the former WWE Champion hasn't shown up on WWE television. However, if he is going to compete at WrestleMania, this will be the first match he has since the cinematic Firefly Funhouse match he had against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 2020.

