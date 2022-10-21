WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg heaps praise on 2-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Goldberg is regarded as an icon in the business who broke several barriers and won multiple championships. During his second run with WWE, he defeated the likes of Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship on two separate occasions.

Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, has often been called out for having similarities with Goldberg. Speaking on the Roman Atwood Podcast, the 55-year-old Superstar heaped praise on Bron Breakker, who transitioned from football to professional wrestling:

"Well, he’s me basically. He’s spearing dudes and they wanted him to jackhammer people. He’s the son of one of my best friends and I love this kid. He went up and he tried to play for Baltimore, I think he was a free agent for the Ravens. The kid is unbelievably athletic but he’s one of the smartest kids, man. He’s knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it. I was hanging out with him and his dad when he was Gage’s age." [H/T - Fightful]

Breakker is currently set to defend his championship at Halloween Havoc in a Triple Threat match against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov.

Goldberg says Bron Breakker offered to help his son Gage in wrestling

The Wrestling industry is filled with several families who have ties in wrestling or have made a name in the industry. Often, their children want to pursue the family business and come out as second or third generation wrestlers such as Randy Orton or The Rock.

Bron Breakker, a second-generation wrestler, is making a name for himself on the NXT brand as their champion. Speakiong on Roman Atwood Podcast, Goldberg mentioned how Breakker has offered to help his son, Gage Goldberg if he ever wants to follow his dad's legacy:

"He’s calling me last night and we’re talking about the business and he’s like ‘Man, if Gage ever needs anybody to make a phone call for him, I’ve got a rolodex of these coaches.’ I’m like, is this really Steiner’s son man? I remember when he was Gage’s age. It’s cool, it’s cool how it’s all cyclical and we’re all taking care of each other. You’ve got great friends and a great group, even through the generations they all take care of each other." [H/T - Fightful]

Gage was last seen in WWE when Goldberg went up against Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately, Gage was caught in the Hurt Lock.

