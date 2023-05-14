56-year-old legend willing to return on WWE RAW as Jinder Mahal's ally

Jinder Mahal will appear on WWE RAW moving forward with two destructive allies by his side. Could the 36-year-old find a third ally in John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL)?

As part of the group Indus Sher, Mahal was picked by RAW alongside Veer and Sanga in this year's WWE Draft. The trio aims to "shake the very foundation" of the red brand soon.

During his recent appearance on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, JBL was asked whether he would like to become the on-screen manager for Indus Sher. The WWE legend responded:

"Hey, I am a big fan of Jinder Mahal and Veer. I love those guys. Yes, I would love to manage those guys." JBL added, "I even tried to learn Hindi a couple of years ago, but I wasn't very good at it. It's a hard language."

JBL continued:

"For English [speakers], it's easy to kind of learn Spanish and German. But Hindi is so different that I didn't do very well at it. So, I would love to manage those guys. I think they've got all the ability in the world. The fact that you can go to a country of 1.4 billion people, their home, is pretty amazing."

WWE legend JBL has a history with India beyond his love for Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, who is of Indian Punjabi Sikh descent, was born in Canada. Veer and Sanga, on the other hand, were born in India and grew up there.

JBL visited the country back in 2017, and he reflected on that experience during Extraaa Dhamaal:

"I spent some great weeks in India just a couple of years ago. In fact, I was in Mumbai working with some great organizations there, Slum Soccer and Magic Bus."

magicbusindia @MagicBusIndia Here’s a peek into the @JCLayfield visit to our community in Mumbai. Thank you, John, for making 26th Sept special for our kids. :-) Here’s a peek into the @JCLayfield visit to our community in Mumbai. Thank you, John, for making 26th Sept special for our kids. :-) https://t.co/m2FTyOPMbH

JBL added:

"I look forward to coming back to your wonderful country; I had such a great time there. I fell in love with the country, like I told you, and I'm looking forward to coming back."

Not too long ago, Jinder Mahal spoke about a potential WWE live event in India. You can read more about it here.

