36-year-old WWE star willing to fight Roman Reigns in India

Roman Reigns is at the top of the mountain in WWE, with a long list of challengers ahead of him after WrestleMania 39. Among the many potential showdowns, could we eventually see one between The Tribal Chief and Jinder Mahal?

Of course, Reigns and Mahal are no strangers to each other inside the squared circle. The two men had four singles contests against each other in 2017-2018. Unsurprisingly, the Bloodline leader emerged victorious each time.

During a recent episode of Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, Mahal seemed open to the possibility of facing Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes in India. The NXT star, who is of Indian Punjabi Sikh descent, would like to see another WWE event in the country:

"I think it would be a good show, a big show [in India]." Jinder Mahal added, "Maybe I can have a match against someone like Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes. That would be amazing."

Interestingly, Mahal has never faced Rhodes in singles competition before. The latter recently lost to Reigns in a high-stakes match at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal featured in matches during the last Indian WWE live event

WWE previously hosted a live event in New Delhi, India, in 2017. On the show, Roman Reigns — alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (The Shield) — defeated Samoa Joe, Cesaro, and Sheamus. Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal lost to Triple H in the main event.

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Triple H dances with Jinder Mahal after their match in New Delhi, India. #WWE Triple H dances with Jinder Mahal after their match in New Delhi, India. #WWE https://t.co/JHt21YpYJA

During Extraaa Dhamaal, the 36-year-old reflected on his experience in New Delhi:

"Last time I came [to India], my experience was unbelievable. I got to have the match against Triple H, which was, I believe, one of his last matches ever before he retired." Jinder Mahal continued, "The crowd, just the passion, the love, everything was amazing. Cannot beat the food, obviously."

Mahal added:

"Everybody from Drew McIntyre to Bobby Lashley, they all come back from India, and they tell me they cannot wait to go back; it's their favorite place. Hopefully, we get to bring another show back for the WWE Universe there in India. I would love to have another match [and] bring Indus Sher with me, bring Shanky with me. I think we would have a great time, a great show."

WWE undoubtedly has a massive fanbase in India. Given that the company frequently produces international events nowadays, one cannot rule out the possibility of an upcoming show for the Indian crowd.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Extraaa Dhamaal and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes