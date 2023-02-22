57-year-old former WWE Champion wants to join The Judgment Day

A member of The Judgment Day has reacted to Mick Foley's proposal to join the WWE faction.

Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio have been wreaking havoc on WWE RAW for a while now. Over the past few months, the group has targeted a long list of top babyfaces on WWE TV.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has seemingly been keeping a close eye on Judgment Day, judging by his latest Instagram post. He shared a photoshopped image of Rhea Ripley whispering something in his ear.

The legend made it clear in the caption that he wishes to join the stable.

"SECRET MEETING? Looks like @rhearipley_wwe is sharing some serious info with the #HardcoreLegend in this photo. Could #JudgementDay be looking for a new member?… I never did hard time like @dominik_35 - but maybe I still have the pain and experience to offer… Waiting to hear back from @archerofinfamy on whether or not I have been accepted, but I’m staying positive about my chances!"

The post received a response from Damian Priest, who asked Foley to submit a full presentation with his pitch.

Check out the screengrab of Priest's response below:

The Judgment Day is currently feuding with one of Mick Foley's biggest rivals

For months now, Finn Balor and company have been feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

On the latest episode of RAW, Balor interfered in Edge's United States Title match with Austin Theory and launched a vicious beatdown on The Rated-R Superstar. It seems fans will be treated to a big singles match between Edge and Balor at WrestleMania 39.

Longtime fans of Edge are aware that he was once involved in a heated feud with Mick Foley. In early 2006, the two legends started a feud on WWE RAW that led to a hardcore match at WrestleMania 22. Edge defeated Foley that night, but it took everything he had to beat The Hardcore Legend.

Foley's fans would love to see him return to WWE TV and participate in Judgment Day's affairs. Only time will tell if Priest accepts his request and brings him into the mix.

What do you think of Foley possibly joining the infamous group? Sound off in the comments below.

