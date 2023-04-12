57-year-old Hall of Famer can't believe WWE won't be a family business anymore

Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently expressed surprise over WWE no longer remaining a family business following their sale to Endeavor.

Endeavor's acquisition of the sports entertainment giant was announced following the culmination of WrestleMania 39. The company, which also owns the UFC, plans to merge the two combat sports promotions and create a $21 billion superpower.

Since then, many former World Wrestling Entertainment superstars and legends have shared their opinions on the deal. Most recently, Mick Foley weighed in during an episode of his podcast, Foley Is Pod.

Foley mentioned that he has noticed a crossover between the audiences of the two companies. He added that it's unusual for the company to no longer be under the management of the McMahon family.

"I'm happy that Endeavor bought it. It seems strange that it's not a family business," Foley said.

He then commented on Vince McMahon purchasing the company from his father and making it the global sensation it is today. Foley added that the McMahons' hard work made the promotion a success.

"In a sense, it was hard work and that work ethic – the McMahon work ethic made WWE what it is today." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Mick Foley @foleyispod



Good thing Wishing my good friend @shanemcmahon , the very best after what appeared to be a serious knee injury a few minutes ago at #WrestleMania Good thing @SnoopDogg was there to pick up the pieces with a couple of wicked right hands, and the best peoples elbow of all time! Wishing my good friend @shanemcmahon , the very best after what appeared to be a serious knee injury a few minutes ago at #WrestleMania Good thing @SnoopDogg was there to pick up the pieces with a couple of wicked right hands, and the best peoples elbow of all time! https://t.co/4LAJvHgWXz

Mick Foley also commented on Triple H's recent statement about the future of WWE

After Endeavor acquired WWE, many fans were concerned about the company's future and the changes that Endeavor might bring to the product. As a result, Triple H made an appearance on RAW to assure fans that the company would not change any time soon.

During the same episode of the podcast, Mick Foley expressed agreement with Triple H's statement that the company would not change after the merger.

"I don't expect the in-ring product to change. Maybe there'll be some turnover. I guess that's inevitable."

Vince McMahon has remained as the Executive Chairman of the promotion following its acquisition by Endeavor. There were also reports that he was in creative at RAW last week, but the rumors have not been confirmed.

What do you make of Mick Foley's statements?

