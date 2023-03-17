57-year-old Hall of Famer questions if anyone will change the industry as rapidly as Stone Cold Steve Austin

Mick Foley recently questioned whether anyone will change the industry as rapidly as Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Few wrestlers have been able to create an impact like Stone Cold Steve Austin. He cemented his legacy as one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history. With his rugged persona, rebellious attitude, and undeniable charisma, he captivated audiences around the world and helped usher in a new era of sports entertainment.

From his legendary battles with The Rock and Triple H to his unforgettable moments on the microphone, Austin's impact on the industry is still felt today.

Mick Foley, another pivotal player in the Attitude Era, also seems to believe that nobody will ever achieve the magnitude of Steve Austin.

Foley recently joined Busted Open Radio on 3:16 Day to discuss Stone Cold's impact on the industry, where he questioned if someone will ever change the industry as rapidly as Steve Austin did.

"We saw lightning strike twice with Steve and The Rock. The one knock I would have when my son was one of the main writers for NXT was, 'Wow. That was great, that was great... I don't remember anybody's name.' People tended to look and wrestle similarly, with a couple of exceptions. I'd be hard-pressed to name a handful of people even after watching a major show," said Mick. "Rock had grown up with it in his blood."

He continued:

"Steve was one of the last people in my generation to be a territory guy, so he was able to build that up. I don't know if we're going to see somebody like Steve again. I really don't know if you're going to see someone who changes things that rapidly, that fully." [H/T Fightful]

Mick Foley also discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin's famous promo from WWE King of the Ring

When fans think about the start of Steve Austin's meteoric rise, it all comes down to his 1996 King of the Ring promo, where he coined the phrase Austin 3:16.

During the same interview, Mick Foley explained how everyone understood how special of a moment the Austin 3:16 promo was when it was cut.

"It was one of those things [where] you knew [the promo was a special one] as soon as you heard it. Plus, adding to the legend, not in that it's not true, but in that it becomes part of the Stone Cold legend, is that he had to get stitched up in between matches. So you've got him hitting this amazing line with the stitches. He just reeked of credibility," said Mick. [H/T Fightful]

As we reflect on his storied career on 3:16 day, it's clear that Stone Cold will always be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

What is your favorite Steve Austin moment? Sound off in the comments section.

