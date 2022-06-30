57-year-old wants to face Brock Lesnar in a retirement match

Sabu believes his chances of facing Brock Lesnar are slim, but he would still love to test himself against the WWE star.

The ECW legend, 57, retired from in-ring competition in 2021 due to a back injury. However, he is prepared to reverse his decision if a match against The Beast Incarnate becomes a possibility.

Speaking in a “Title Match Wrestling” interview, he explained why he views Lesnar as the perfect opponent for his final match.

“My dream opponent for my retirement match would be Brock Lesnar,” Sabu said. “It’ll never happen, but I like Brock, I love Brock. I don’t even know him, but I like his work. I like what he does. He doesn’t do anything I do. Everything he does, I don’t do, and that’s what I wanna do. I wanna wrestle somebody who don’t do my s**t.” [0:35-0:52]

Sabu made his name in ECW before working for WWE in 2006 and 2007. The high-flyer is widely viewed as one of the most innovative wrestlers of his generation.

What’s next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Roman Reigns defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It initially looked as though the storyline ended at WrestleMania, but the former UFC star recently returned on SmackDown and confronted his long-term rival once again.

WWE has announced that The Tribal Chief will defend his titles against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. The event is due to be held on Saturday, July 30, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lesnar and Reigns previously fought in the main event of SummerSlam in 2018. On that occasion, the latter picked up the win to end his opponent’s 503-day Universal Championship reign.

