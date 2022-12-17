57-year-old WWE Legend set to return for a show in February 2023

WWE Legend The Undertaker has been off-television for a while, but thankfully, fans now know the date of his next appearance.

The Deadman is among the most respected names in professional wrestling. He last appeared on television at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 when he proudly celebrated his Hall of Fame induction.

WWE recently confirmed via social media that The Undertaker is set to make a comeback for another installment of his 1 deadMan Show in 2023. The show will take place on Thursday, Feb.16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

If you're interested in sports betting, The Minnesota Vikings play The Indianapolis Colts this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

For those unaware, the 1 deadMan Show features the legendary wrestler in an intimate setting with his fans, where he discusses some of the never-before-heard stories from his 30-year-long career. He also takes questions for discussion.

Fans in Montreal can book tickets for the show starting this Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

WWE @WWE

@undertaker



ms.spr.ly/6014eTqcu Join The Phenom in Montreal and hear untold stories from his Hall of Fame career! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 20! Join The Phenom in Montreal and hear untold stories from his Hall of Fame career! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 20!@undertaker ms.spr.ly/6014eTqcu

The Undertaker arguably had a perfect ending to his legendary WWE career

The Phenom first appeared in 1990 and was one of the most intimidating figures in the industry. His aura never failed to frighten his opponents as well as the fans in attendance.

Considering the status he earned in the business due to his hard work, he deserved a special match for his retirement, and the company delivered. At WrestleMania 36, the promotion booked the much-awaited dream clash between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

To spice things up, it was a cinematic Boneyard match that featured incredible entertainment and allowed The Deadman to take breaks and give his best performance possible. The Phenom defeated The Phenomenal One at The Showcase of The Immortals.

At Survivor Series 2020, he completed 30 years since his legendary debut and officially announced his retirement at the event. The company gathered Legends like Jeff Hardy, Rikishi, The Big Show, and Kane to give him a proper sendoff.

The Deadman occupied his well-deserved spot in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. He has consistently appeared backstage and continues to interact with fans through his 1 deadMan Show.

Are you excited to listen to The Undertaker's stories? Let us know in the comments section.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes