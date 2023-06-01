58-year-old Hall Of Famer states what UFC fighters can learn from WWE Superstars after the Endeavor deal

WWE signed a deal with Endeavor Group worth $9.3 billion a couple of months ago. After purchasing the Stamford-based promotion in a merger, Endeavor has created a $21 billion live sports and entertainment giant. Another company that is under the Endeavor umbrella is UFC. The Undertaker took a dig at the promotion stating that its fighters could learn how to cut a promo from WWE Superstars while building their matches.

Over the past months, there were many rumors regarding the sale of World Wrestling Entertainment. Those rumors were put to rest since Endeavor's official announcement stating that it had purchased 51% of the shares in WWE while the remaining 41% was held by investors and stakeholders.

While in conversation with The Independent, Hall Of Famer The Undertaker spoke about the wrestlers from today's roster that he wants to face, his thoughts about WrestleMania 39, and Roman Reigns' reign as Champion. In addition, The Deadman also spoke about the merger. He stated:

“It’s going to make both companies stronger. I really don’t think they need too much interaction because they’re such different entities. Maybe some of those [UFC] guys can learn to do a proper promo and really build some good fights."

The last sentence was said jokingly, and 'Taker went back to talking about the change in audience the merger would bring:

"Both companies will continue to grow. You may see a few more fighters in the WWE audience and a few more wrestlers in their audience. But I don’t really envision too much crossover.”

Which UFC fighter does The Undertaker want to see in WWE?

During the interview, while talking about the possibilities of crossovers between World Wrestling Entertainment and Ultimate Fighting Championship, The Undertaker had only one name on his mind:

“It’s pretty easy to figure out, that would have to be Conor McGregor. He has WWE written all over him. He would be the ultimate heel and that would be kind of fun.”

Which UFC fighter do you want to see inside the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below!

