58-year-old legend announces surprising return outside WWE

A 58-year-old wrestling legend has announced their return at a major event outside WWE. Of late, quite a few WWE names have been showing up in other promotions, and this weekend will be no different.

AAA's Triplemania XXXIII is set to emanate from Mexico City this Saturday. This will be the first Triplemania event to take place since WWE acquired the promotion earlier this year. As such, quite a few big WWE names will be on the show on August 16, and another big name, Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, has confirmed their appearance.

WWE Superstars Natalya, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor will be in action on the night. Meanwhile, JBL announced that he will be taking up commentary duties on the show alongside Corey Graves and Konnan.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson, JBL himself broke the news, mentioning that WWE had offered him a deal for the show.

“I’m proud to announce, Conrad, that I’m going down to Mexico City this weekend. I’ll be doing commentary with Corey Graves for the entire Triplemania. It may not be your favorite commentary, but this is the first announcement. This is groundbreaking news. I’m going to Mexico City. I just got the deal from WWE, not a deal. They asked me to come out and do commentary," he said. [From 3:05-3:26]

JBL has had a long history of wrestling in Mexico and has even competed in AAA. He said that he was "very excited" to be a part of Triplemania and was looking forward to the appearance.

WWE stars will be in major matches at Triplemania

While JBL and Corey Graves will be in Mexico City on commentary, many WWE stars will be competing in high-profile matches.

Natalya will take on Faby Apache and defending champion Flammer in a three-way match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez will face Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice.

Fans will also see Los Garza defend their AAA World Tag Team Championship in a Street Fight against Pagano and Psycho Clown.

The Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, will have the chance to add more gold to his name as he will be involved in a four-way match against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and defending champion El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.

