WWE's Natalya is getting a huge championship match

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 08, 2025 13:08 GMT
Natalya. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Natalya is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. [Image from WWE.com]

WWE star Natalya is all set for a huge championship opportunity. The veteran has been a mainstay of WWE's women's division for a long time, but recently, she has been exploring opportunities outside the Stamford-based promotion.

This year, she has already competed in Game Changer Wrestling, NWA, and Reality of Wrestling, showcasing a more serious persona as Nattie Neidhart. Last month, she also made her AAA debut, teaming up with NXT talent Lola Vice in a three-way tag team match on July 25. The new duo emerged victorious on that night, and now, The Queen of Harts has a major title opportunity.

AAA has announced that Natalya will challenge for the Reina de Reinas Championship, the company's premier women's title, at Triplemania XXXIII on August 16 in Mexico City. She will battle Faby Apache and defending champion Lady Flammer in a three-way bout.

This match will give her a chance to win her first singles championship since 2017, when she held the WWE SmackDown Women's Title. This will not be an easy task, though, with Flammer having held the Reina de Reinas Championship for 727 days, the second-longest reign with the title in the company's history.

Faby Apache is also a four-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Natalya remains unbeaten in Bloodsport

Competing as Nattie Neidhart, she made her debut in GCW's Bloodsport ahead of WrestleMania 41, beating Miyu Yamashita.

She returned to compete in the shoot-style competition on August 2 in the main event of GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIV. The WWE star faced TNA's Masha Slamovich, and the physical bout saw Natalya declared as the winner after she pounded Slamovich with punches, leading to referee stoppage.

She seems to have found a new lease of life since taking her talents outside WWE, and now, it remains to be seen if she can reach the summit in AAA.

Edited by Yash Mittal
