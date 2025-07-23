Natalya's new tag team partner revealed

  • home icon
By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 23, 2025 12:22 GMT
Natalya is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE veteran Natalya has been on her own journey this year. The 43-year-old star has been appearing in promotions outside WWE, and the latest chapter sees her traveling to the world of Lucha Libre. The Queen of Hearts is set to make her AAA debut.

Earlier, the Mexican wrestling promotion announced that Natalya will compete at the Alianzas tour event in Mexico City on Friday, July 25. Now, as it turns out, the former SmackDown Women's Champion won't be alone as she will team up with NXT star Lola Vice.

This new duo will participate in a three-way tag team match against Lady Shani & Faby Apache and Dalys & Chik Tormenta. AAA took to Instagram to announce the match.

Before this announcement, Lola Vice's partner remained a mystery, but now she will team up with one of the most respected WWE Superstars. The event in Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera will also see WWE's El Grande Americano take on Octagon Jr. With Chad Gable out of action, Ludwig Kaiser has taken the role of El Grande under the mask.

This will continue WWE's involvement in AAA programming after it purchased the promotion in April. WWE's Los Garza already hold the AAA World Tag Team Championship, and recent reports claim that Omos could be sent to the promotion in the near future.

Natalya's big year outside WWE

Natalya has been establishing a presence outside the WWE in 2025. She has already appeared for Game Changer Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and Reality of Wrestling this year, showing off a different persona to her WWE character. In April, she also competed at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in GCW taking on Miyu Yamashita and emerging victorious.

On SummerSlam weekend, The Queen of Hearts will return to Bloodsport to face TNA star Masha Slamovich. As she continues to explore different avenues, fans will be eager to see what is next in this unique path for the WWE veteran.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
