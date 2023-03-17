58-year-old legendary former WWE Superstar to make in-ring return next month despite several recent surgeries

Wrestlers, both inside and outside WWE, have often wrestled at a very late age even when they might not be quite up to it physically. In a recent interview, Raven discussed wrestling in the ring despite several surgeries he has gone through and another pending surgery in the near-future. He has now been added to a match for next month.

Raven had a long career in ECW, with fans of the promotion still considering him a legend.

The former WWE and ECW star spoke about his future in the ring only last month. He revealed there that he had gone through some surgeries last year to replace his knees. He also said that he had gotten his left shoulder replaced in 2013 and was hoping to get his right shoulder replaced in the fall after his knees had healed all the way up.

"I’d been working off and on until I had my knees replaced. I had them replaced last year. [I gotta get my shoulder replaced. I had the left shoulder replaced in 2013. I gotta get the right shoulder replaced sometime in this year. Hopefully, in the fall. Once my knees are healed up completely and my shoulder is healed up completely.] Once that’s done, I’ll probably still do tags," said Raven in his interview with Fightful.

Despite his knees not being fully healed up yet, as he said, it does not appear to be stopping him from making an in-ring return. Raven is being advertised for a match in MLW next month on April 8, 2023. He will be part of a 40-person Battle RIOT match which will be a "mash-up of a Battle Royal, Royal Rumble, and anything goes street fight."

Given the star's experience in hardcore matches, it will be interesting to see how that plays out. The former WWE Superstar had said in a previous interview that he wanted to wrestle in MLW as it reminded him most of ECW.

Former WWE Superstar Raven also commented on his time as the leader of the flock

The former WWE star commented on his time leading the Raven's Flock faction and how he loved working as the leader of a faction.

"I like having a stable. I had the Raven’s Nest in ECW before then. I like having a stable for a couple of reasons. One, gives more room for creativity with finishes and stuff because I have more people to operate with. I like it because then I can work smarter, not harder, and take less bumps, and make people come to finally get me to make it mean something when they finally get a hold of me. They have to go through a gauntlet of freaks and geeks."

The star will return to the ring in MLW the week after WrestleMania.

