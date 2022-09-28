58-year-old WWE legend interested in a Fight Pit match against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar may be one of WWE's most destructive superstars, but Ken Shamrock is unsurprisingly not amongst those people intimidated by the Beast Incarnate.

The former WWE star responded to a fan question regarding who he would like to face in a Fight Pit match. Ken Shamrock was asked to pick one superstar each from the past, and current eras and the former Intercontinental Champion named Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, as you can view below:

KEN SHAMROCK @ShamrockKen CMPUNKSNOTDEAD @b00bcommander @ShamrockKen If you could fight one current wrestler from WWE and one from the past inside the fight pit - who would it be? @ShamrockKen If you could fight one current wrestler from WWE and one from the past inside the fight pit - who would it be? Kurt Angle or Brock twitter.com/b00bcommander/… Kurt Angle or Brock twitter.com/b00bcommander/…

Shamrock was known as the 'world's most dangerous man' during his prime as he spent three years in WWE during the Attitude Era following his success in the MMA world.

While Shamrock has not been associated with WWE for long, the 58-year-old combat sports icon is still a semi-active wrestler who last entered the ring in August.

Ken Shamrock recently showered praise on WWE's Extreme Rules lineup, which will feature Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins battling it out inside the Fight Pit.

Shamrock even loved the idea of being a special guest referee for the grudge match, but it would undoubtedly be a more thrilling sight to see the UFC Hall of Famer himself compete in the MMA-styled contest.

Add Lesnar to the mix, and WWE might potentially have a dream match for the ages!

Brock Lesnar is expected to make his WWE return soon

It's almost that time of the year again as WWE prepares for its grand trip to Saudi Arabia. As always, Brock Lesnar is rumored to be a part of the yearly extravaganza in the Middle East.

The dirt sheets state that Brock Lesnar will be back on WWE TV to set up a match for Crown Jewel, which is scheduled to happen on November 5th and will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Logan for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Beast Incarnate is seemingly set to feature on the final match card as WWE reportedly wants him in a rematch against Bobby Lashley.

Vince McMahon might no longer be around, but Triple H will not shy away from pushing a proven draw like Brock, and the next time we see the former Universal Champion could be on the road to Crown Jewel.

Are you excited to see Lesnar back in action? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

