59-time champion does not need a world title reign, WWE official says

WWE storylines often revolve around title changes and long-term championship pursuits. Road Dogg, the company's Executive Vice President of Live Events, believes R-Truth is one of the few WWE stars who never needs a world title reign.

R-Truth is a two-time Hardcore Champion, two-time United States Champion, and one-time Tag Team Champion with Kofi Kingston. The 52-year-old also became synonymous with the 24/7 Championship between 2019 and 2022, winning the title a record 54 times.

WWE's male world titles are currently held by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. On his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg explained why other wrestlers might benefit from a title reign more than R-Truth:

"In all honesty, I've been giving that a lot of thought, and I don't know, one, that he needs the title ever, and I don't know that you wanna give it to him, and I know that sounds harsh and sounds weird. Could you find a scenario? In a heartbeat, you could find a scenario to put the title on him and give him a run. I just don't know if that's what the character is all about." [31:44 – 32:31]

R-Truth has been involved in several comedy segments with The Judgment Day in recent months. Last week, he also entertained fans on social media by claiming to have traveled to Austria instead of Australia for Elimination Chamber.

How Road Dogg would begin R-Truth's WWE title chase

Although he does not think R-Truth needs a title, Road Dogg believes his former tag team partner could win a championship in the right circumstances. Under his real name, Ron Killings, Truth held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice when he worked for TNA.

SmackDown's former lead writer added that R-Truth would need to win matches in a serious way to make fans view him as a credible contender:

"When he wins a match, it's almost like he falls into it," Road Dogg said. "He's not trying to do this, he's not doing that. What we would have to do is, if he was gonna have a little run there, is legitimize him a little bit. He'd have to start actually working a little bit, in my opinion, and I don't think he could fall into it. I think he'd have to win it." [32:33 – 32:56]

In the same episode, Road Dogg explained why his podcast is coming to an end after almost two years.

Would you like to see R-Truth win a title in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

