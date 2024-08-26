59-year-old legend told Triple H "I'll see you at 'Mania" backstage on RAW after SummerSlam 2024

Triple H was the architect behind an incredible SummerSlam 2024 and everything leading up to it and following it. A 59-year-old legend was present backstage on the RAW after SummerSlam and told The Game that he would see him at WrestleMania [41].

On the latest episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, 59-year-old legend The Undertaker recalled what it was like backstage during SummerSlam season - particularly the night after.

He revealed that he saw The Game and went up and hugged him and said "I'll see you at 'Mania" - possibly hinting at a WrestleMania 41 appearance.

"I saw Paul, Triple H, at the end of the night and that's a lot of wrestling for me to attend, [that's a ton] on my schedule these days. I went up to him and I said, give him a hug, told him, 'Alright, I'll see you at 'Mania.' He got what I was saying." (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

As fans know, The Undertaker made an unexpected WrestleMania 40 appearance and helped Cody Rhodes by taking out The Rock.

The Undertaker had a plea for Triple H about the WWE Women's division

The Undertaker is a big fan of the way The Game has handled the WWE women's division on both RAW and SmackDown. He's so impressed with the stacked talent that he believes that more titles should be introduced.

On an episode of Six Feet Under from earlier this year, The Undertaker pleaded with Triple H to introduce a Women's Intercontinental Championship due to the increased competition in the division.

"The women's division is really getting good. You got Jade; you got Rhea; you got Charlotte; you've got Bayley; you've got Naomi. It's deep. The division [is] deep. I would like to see a Women's Intercontinental Champion, and possibly, because there's two brands, a Women's US Champion. I don't think you need more than that. You don't need a TV champion," The Undertaker said.

The addition of a Women's Intercontinental Title will likely be met with a positive reception, whereas a United States Championship might be perceived as being "too much," according to some fans.

