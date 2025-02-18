59-year-old WWE HoFer ready to "seek vengeance" on Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is easily the most hated man in WWE, and the heat has even reached a Hall of Famer, who's ready to seek vengeance on Dirty Dom. The veteran in question is Mick Foley.

Despite already being a heel, Dominik gained even more notoriety when he turned on Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan. The second-generation star has been hated for most of his career since he joined The Judgment Day, and it looks like the heat isn't going anywhere for a while.

In an interview on The Monopoly Events' YouTube channel, Mick Foley was asked about dream matches, and he mentioned a major match with Rhea Ripley. During the same conversation, he stated he was ready to go after Dominik Mysterio and seek vengeance on Mami's behalf for Dirty Dom's past actions.

"Maybe I come on Mami's [Rhea Ripley] behalf and seek vengeance on Dirty Dom [Dominik Mysterio]. That could work," Foley said.

Dominik Mysterio recently lost on WWE RAW

Last year, Dominik Mysterio was one of the masterminds behind Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's exit from The Judgment Day. However, that decision hasn't boded well for anyone in the faction, including Dirty Dom.

Over the past few weeks, it's been increasingly evident that The Judgment Day is no longer a family and everyone's fending for themselves instead of staying strong and united as one group, as they had promised.

Earlier this month, AJ Styles returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. He later joined Monday Night RAW as he was traded after the event. Upon The Phenomenal One's arrival at the brand, he was confronted by Dominik Mysterio.

Styles got the upper hand on the faction after walking out with the win against Mysterio on the recent edition of WWE RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Monopoly Events and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

