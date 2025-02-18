WWE legend willing to come out of retirement after 13 years to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

A former WWE Champion recently spoke about his interest in coming out of retirement after more than a decade for a dream inter-gender match against Rhea Ripley. Mick Foley feels he and Ripley could be a major draw at WrestleMania.

Foley hasn't wrestled since 2012, with his last in-ring outing being that year's edition of the Royal Rumble match. The 59-year-old legend was a key part of WWE's Attitude Era, with defining feuds against the likes of Triple H and The Rock.

Mick Foley was also a master of hardcore wrestling in his heyday and time in TNA. As age caught up to him, he hung up his boots after a close to three-decade career and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

However, in a recent interview with Monopoly Events, Foley listed a series of dream opponents he would love to face if he stepped inside the ring again. Among the many names Foley mentioned, the one that stood out the most was Rhea Ripley, saying a match between them at WrestleMania could lead to a sold-out show.

"I still think a 59-year-old Mick Foley and Rhea Ripley would draw at WrestleMania," said Foley (H/T - SeScoops)

Nikki Bella also wants a match against Rhea Ripley

A few days ago in an interview, Nikki Bella spoke about a potential showdown with Rhea Ripley down the line in WWE. The former Divas Champion recalled her feud with Ronda Rousey and mentioned how she could have a similar rivalry with Ripley as the latter has grown to become the face of WWE's women's division.

"I felt like in my run against Ronda, it wasn’t just about Ronda and I. It was also about Brie at my side and the Bellalution and the Bella Army being behind us. That would be something really fun to bring to Rhea because she has become the face of the women’s division and has gone through so many women," she said.

Nikki Bella was a surprise entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, where she was the number 30 entry. Considering there have been rumors of Bella having more matches in the future, a potential feud with Ripley is sure to please the fans.

