2-time champion pitches dream match against Rhea Ripley following surprise WWE return

A major star pitched a dream match against Rhea Ripley following her surprise return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion on WWE RAW.

Nikki Bella returned as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the PLE earlier this month. The Hall of Famer had an impressive performance, but it was Charlotte Flair who won the match and punched her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41 in April.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie show, the former Divas Champion revealed that facing Rhea Ripley would be a dream match. Nikki Bella added that she would like to have her sister by her side during the rivalry as well.

“A dream match would be against Rhea (Ripley). I would love to do that with Brie," she said.

The legend also compared a potential rivalry with Rhea Ripley to her feud with Ronda Rousey in the past. The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Bella in the main event of WWE Evolution in 2018.

"I felt like in my run against Ronda, it wasn’t just about Ronda and I. It was also about Brie at my side and the Bellalution and the Bella Army being behind us. That would be something really fun to bring to Rhea because she has become the face of the women’s division and has gone through so many women," she added. [H/T: WrestlePurists]

Ripley captured the Women's World Championship for the second time in her career by defeating Liv Morgan on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW.

Dominik Mysterio explains why he tried to hug Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW last month

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently claimed that he was not trying to hug Rhea Ripley last month on the red brand.

Dirty Dom used to be in a storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley, but that came to an end at SummerSlam 2024. After Ripley won the Women's World Championship last month, Mysterio tried to hug his former love interest but was hit with a low blow instead. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mysterio claimed that he was trying to steal the title back for Liv Morgan and had no intentions of hugging Ripley.

"Like I said, I've said this before, it was a plan that Liv and I had. If for whatever reason something went south, which it did, I would go in for a hug and try and steal the title and convince her that I was back on her side," said Mysterio. [From 1:13 - 1:27]

You can check out the video below:

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match this year but has not selected her WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent yet. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar challenges Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows later this year.

