59-year-old WWE legend should come out of retirement for a dream match with CM Punk at WrestleMania 40; feels former wrestler

Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno feels that WWE should book CM Punk in a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40.

Punk sent shockwaves around the wrestling world when he returned to the company at Survivor Series. Since then, The Best in the World has made appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Punk cut some entertaining promos and got the fans excited for this latest run.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the former wrestler mentioned that Austin was getting older, and WWE has the opportunity to book the marquee match between him and Punk.

Inferno detailed that next year, Steve would be another year older, and there would be no guarantee on whether the 59-year-old would be able to compete in the ring.

"I think they should do Punk vs. Austin because of Austin's age. He's not getting younger, he's gonna be a year older next WrestleMania. I think they should go there." [From 0:46 - 0:55]

CM Punk announced himself for the Royal Rumble

Last week on RAW, CM Punk signed up as an exclusive member of the Monday Night RAW roster.

Immediately, he had a confrontation with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. During the verbal smackdown that followed, Rollins called out Punk for trying to destroy WWE during his years away from the company and even threatened to expose him as a fraud.

Punk made it clear that he would not take any more insults from The Visionary. He announced his participation in the Royal Rumble match and claimed that if he won, he would be gunning for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

