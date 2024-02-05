"6.5 years in the making" - Rhea Ripley hypes upcoming match

Rhea Ripley is at the top of the food chain in the women's division. While the WWE Women's Championship has changed hands multiple times in the past few months, the Women's World Championship has remained in Mami's firm grasp.

The champion took to her social media profile to hype her upcoming appearance at Elimination Chamber. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has quickly grown in popularity among the WWE Universe. She has won hearts around the globe and is set to make her way to her home country as the Women's World Champion at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Rhea Ripley is quite likely to defend her championship at the Elimination PLE. Reports suggest that the company is yet to close in on an opponent for her but is considering either Nia Jax or an Elimination Chamber match. In anticipation of the match being made official, Mami addressed the imminent prospect of her wrestling in Australia after becoming a WWE Superstar.

"6.5 years in the making. Australia, I hope you’re ready"

Is Bayley fighting Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania?

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match last weekend to punch her ticket to WrestleMania in April. After she won her match, all signs pointed to the former champion challenging Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. However, after WWE SmackDown, plans have drastically changed.

On the Blue brand, Bayley revealed to the WWE Universe that she would go after IYO SKY and not Ripley. Apparently, she has had enough of SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane talking about her behind her back and ruining what Damage CTRL once stood for. Bayley's decision practically ended Damage CTRL as we know it.

As for Ripley, she doesn't have an opponent in place for her at WrestleMania. But given the star power WWE has at its disposal, the company certainly isn't short of options.

Who do you think will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below!

