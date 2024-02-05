6'7" WWE star shows off horrifying battle scars after brutal match in graphic photo

Ilja Dragunov retained his title at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day. Before the match, 36-year-old superstar Dijak picked up a big win and took to Twitter to show off his battle scars.

After weeks of buildup, Dijak finally got his hands on Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification match. The two men delivered one of the most chaotic contests the brand has ever seen. They left no stone unturned to punish each other and entertain fans in the arena.

After a brutal battle, Dijak defeated Gacy to get on the right track on the brand. He took to Twitter to post photos of his battered back, along with a message to mock current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.

"I am 𝑢𝑛𝑏𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑒𝑔𝑏𝑎𝑟."

For those who may not know, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov calls himself 'unbesiegbar' which translates to 'invincible' in English. This could be a subtle warning to the NXT Champion, who retained his title by defeating Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day.

Dijak hasn't won a WWE championship in his career

Many fans see Dijak as one of the most hard-working wrestlers in the company. He has also made a name for himself as an athletic big man with his incredible performances.

The 6 ft 7 in superstar joined WWE in 2017 and has been part of some great storylines. However, he is yet to win a WWE title in over seven years with the Stamford-based promotion.

Dijak’s move to the main roster did not go rather well as he was part of Retribution for some time before becoming an enhancement talent. His return to WWE NXT has seen him get into some better storylines. However, it looks like the creative team will still wait some time before deciding to give him a title run in the company.

