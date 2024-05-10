6 ft 4 inch WWE star should win the King of the Ring, says Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has shared his prediction on who should be crowned as the King of the Ring at Jeddah Super Dome, Saudi Arabia.

He believes 6 ft 4 inch Gunther can keep his momentum going after things went south for him at WrestleMania 40. At this year's Showcase of The Immortals, Sami Zayn ended The Ring General's historic reign by dethroning him for the Intercontinental Championship.

In the men's category, Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Gunther have punched their tickets to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament. The Imperium leader defeated former WWE Champion Sheamus in the main event of the May 6 edition of Monday Night RAW to advance to the quarterfinals.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray mentioned that since the 36-year-old star had a massive win over The Celtic Warrior, he should become the King of the Ring 2024.

"Last night, the defeat of Sheamus is a strong win for Gunther. Because Sheamus was Gunther kinda before Gunther was Gunther," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Former WWE Champion reveals Gunther refused to face him one-on-one

The former World Champion Bobby Lashley expressed interest in locking horns with The Ring General in a first-time-ever match.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump episode, The All Mighty noted that he would like to get his hands on Gunther inside the squared circle. Lashley also revealed that he had repeatedly asked for the match, but the former Intercontinental Champion backed out.

"Yo, one person I would like to get my hands on because they've kept us really far apart for so long is Gunther. Oh yeah, I'm really nervous about that one. Look, I've asked for this match several times. I've even asked him. He didn't want to. He backed out," Lashley said.

You can check out the full episode below:

The Ring General's opponent for the next round of the King of the Ring tournament is yet to be decided. Fans will have to wait and see if Gunther pulls off the massive feat of accomplishing a new title in Saudi Arabia.

