Bobby Lashley discloses top WWE star refused first-time-ever match against him; he wants it to happen soon

WWE star Bobby Lashley has stepped up and taken down several top wrestlers in the industry. He has now brought up a stalwart's name he hopes to lock horns with soon. However, he also disclosed that the latter did not want anything to do with him when he proposed the idea of a first-time-ever contest.

The man in question is Gunther. On Monday Night RAW this week, the King of the Ring Tournament kicked off with The Ring General one among the three men who qualified by picking up a submission win over Sheamus. The All Mighty will look to do the same when he faces Tama Tonga on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bobby Lashley recalled out of nowhere that the one man he wishes to get into the ring with soon is Gunther because WWE has kept them apart for so long now:

"Yo, one person I would like to get my hands on because they've kept us really far apart for so long is Gunther," Lashley said.

The hosts questioned The All Mighty's choice as Gunther is an intimidating wrestler who just recently decimated a former WWE Champion. Lashley found the sentiment amusing:

"Oh yeah, I'm really nervous about that one," he joked. "Look, I've asked for this match several times. I've even asked him. He didn't want to. He backed out." [From 45:00 to 45:52]

There is a possibility that this bout will get booked as soon as May 25 inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia, as the sports entertainment giant hosts the finals of the King of the Ring tourney there.

Bobby Lashley hopes to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion

In order for Bobby Lashley to become a Grand Slam Champion in the Stamford-based promotion, all he needs to do is win a tag team title. Throughout his lengthy career in professional wrestling, The All Mighty has never won the belt.

Speaking on After The Bell late last year, Lashley shared his thoughts on becoming a champion again:

"The thing that I do want is, I want to win the WWE Championship again. I would like to be able to win a tag title. The tag titles gives me the Grand Slam," Lashley pointed out. "I’d like to be a part of a tag team title or win the world title again."

He has opened up in the past about his issues with the creative team, and wanting redemption after going through the "lowest point" in his career. A third world title win is something Bobby Lashley is most importantly seeking out for at this stage.

Do you expect the King of the Ring tournament to come down to Bobby Lashley vs. Gunther?

